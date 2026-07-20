Wales Air Ambulance thanks Prince William for ‘lifesaving' support

Prince William’s passion for polo has translated into lifesaving support, with the Wales Air Ambulance receiving a £100,000 boost from this year’s DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup.

The charity publicly thanked the Prince of Wales after being selected as one of ten beneficiaries of the prestigious event, which was hosted by William at Guards Polo Club in Windsor earlier this month.

Sharing the news on Instagram, they said the generous donation would help the charity continue providing “lifesaving, consultant-led critical care” across Wales, where its medical teams respond to serious emergencies every day.

The Prince of Wales became Royal Patron of Wales Air Ambulance in 2023, has a particularly close connection with the organisation due to his own background as a former air ambulance pilot with the RAF.

The charity also said William “understands better than most” the importance of rapid emergency care and has become a passionate supporter of its work.

DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup took place on July 10 at Guards Polo Club, with William competing as part of the U.S. Polo Assn. team in the annual fundraising tournament.

Princess Kate and William chose 10 charities including Wales Air Ambulance, Evelina London Children’s Hospital, The Royal College of Paramedics, Shout, Tŷ Hafan and others.

This year’s match was another successful fundraising effort, with more than £1 million raised for the featured charities.