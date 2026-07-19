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Inside Kristen Bell's 46th birthday celebrations with Dax Shepard and kids

The 'Frozen' star's husband Dax Shepard shares rare photos of their two daughters in a sweet birthday tribute

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Published July 19, 2026

Kristen Bell turns 46 years old on July 18, 2026
Kristen Bell turns 46 years old on July 18, 2026

Kristen Bell spent her 46th birthday in a wholesome, low-key way, surrounded by family and senior dogs.

On Saturday, July 18, the Emmy-nominated actress celebrated another trip around the sun with a trip to a dog shelter, a self-brought birthday present, and a heartfelt tribute from her husband, Dax Shepard.

In a video shared to her Instagram, the Gossip Girl star revealed that she visited a sanctuary for senior dogs, where the staff threw her a surprise birthday party.

“For my birthday I asked for a tour of Old Friends Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, “and they threw me a surprise party,” Bell said. “And let me tell you something, feeding old, blind dogs birthday cake on my birthday was something I did not know I needed.”

Over on her Instagram Stories, the Good Place star further revealed she brought herself a book titled, “the power of kindness,” as a birthday present.

Inside Kristen Bells 46th birthday celebrations with Dax Shepard and kids

The mom-of-two also received a birthday wish from her husband-of-13-years, who wrote, “I’ve hit several lotteries, but she’s far and away the biggest jackpot of them all. I’m lucky enough to have been with her for 41.304347826% of her ride, and I aim to be there for 100% of what’s left. Happy Birthday, most magical girl on planet Earth.”

The comedian shared a photo carousel, including rare pictures of their two daughters, 13-year-old Lincoln and 11-year-old Delta. Like always, he blurred out their faces.

Bell’s Frozen co-star Josh Gad also paid tribute, writing, “Happy birthday @Kristenannbell When we’re together, I’m just happier! Love you!” 

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