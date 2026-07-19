Inside Kristen Bell's 46th birthday celebrations with Dax Shepard and kids

Kristen Bell turns 46 years old on July 18, 2026

Kristen Bell spent her 46th birthday in a wholesome, low-key way, surrounded by family and senior dogs.

On Saturday, July 18, the Emmy-nominated actress celebrated another trip around the sun with a trip to a dog shelter, a self-brought birthday present, and a heartfelt tribute from her husband, Dax Shepard.

In a video shared to her Instagram, the Gossip Girl star revealed that she visited a sanctuary for senior dogs, where the staff threw her a surprise birthday party.

“For my birthday I asked for a tour of Old Friends Dog Sanctuary in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, “and they threw me a surprise party,” Bell said. “And let me tell you something, feeding old, blind dogs birthday cake on my birthday was something I did not know I needed.”

Over on her Instagram Stories, the Good Place star further revealed she brought herself a book titled, “the power of kindness,” as a birthday present.

The mom-of-two also received a birthday wish from her husband-of-13-years, who wrote, “I’ve hit several lotteries, but she’s far and away the biggest jackpot of them all. I’m lucky enough to have been with her for 41.304347826% of her ride, and I aim to be there for 100% of what’s left. Happy Birthday, most magical girl on planet Earth.”

The comedian shared a photo carousel, including rare pictures of their two daughters, 13-year-old Lincoln and 11-year-old Delta. Like always, he blurred out their faces.

Bell’s Frozen co-star Josh Gad also paid tribute, writing, “Happy birthday @Kristenannbell When we’re together, I’m just happier! Love you!”