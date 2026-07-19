Why Victoria Beckham ditched Mel C's wedding celebrations

Victoria Beckham was missing from Mel C's wedding over the weekend, leaving many Spice Girls fans wondering why she was not there for the special day.

While Mel C was celebrating her wedding to Chris Dingwall in the beautiful countryside of Cumbria, Victoria was in New York.

She spent the day promoting her Victoria Beauty perfume, Portofino '97, at a special event in Manhattan.

The mother of four was joined by her husband David Beckham and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper, who all came out to support her.

Photos from the event showed the family smiling together as Victoria greeted guests and celebrated her beauty brand.

Even though she could not attend the wedding, Victoria was still part of Mel C's big day in another way.

According to reports, she designed Mel C's wedding dress, making sure she played a role despite being away.

The wedding, however, brought together Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Halliwell Horner, giving fans another Spice Girls reunion.

Mel C's daughter Scarlett also played an important role and walked as one of the bridesmaids.

Victoria's family has been spending time in United States during the FIFA World Cup and recently attended some England matches.