Noah Kahan's big New York show ends in disappointment for fans

Thousands of Noah Kahan fans were left disappointed after his New York concert was called off just minutes before he was about to perform because of dangerous weather.

The Grammy nominated singer was set to take the stage at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Friday as part of his We'll All Be Here Forever tour.

Many fans already arrived there and were waiting inside the venue when organisers announced that the show could not go ahead.

Soon after, Kahan shared an emotional message with fans on social media.

"I am so incredibly sorry. We waited as long as we possibly could in hopes that the weather would clear, but it became clear that it wasn't safe for us, the crew or all of you."

He also said he knew many people had travelled a long way for the concert.

"I know so many of you travelled, made plans and have been looking forward to this night for a long time. I'm devastated."

Organisers, however, said severe thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds made it too dangerous to continue with the event.

Fans have been asked to keep their tickets while details about a new date or refunds are worked out.

Although many people were upset, a lot of fans supported the decision and agreed that safety comes first.

Kahan ended his message with hope, writing, "We'll do everything we can to come back and make this right. Thank you for understanding, and I'm so sorry."