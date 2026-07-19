The Cure's Robert Smith blasts World Cup halftime show in furious rant

Robert Smith, 67, shares his frustration with the FIFA World Cup halftime show

Robert Smith is making his feelings about FIFA’s first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show crystal clear.

The Cure frontman slammed the concept of the star-studded spectacle ahead of Sunday’s Argentina vs. Spain final. Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the World Cup halftime show will feature Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber. But Smith, 67, explained that it wasn’t the artists he had a problem with.

“The point is not really about who is curating or performing, it is about the #mugwank ideas of a football World Cup final half time show,” Smith, 67, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 16.

Instead, he objected to the idea of a halftime ceremony surrounding FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump presenting the World Cup trophy.

“Sadly, there are not enough A’s left for the ‘ARGH’ that should follow,” he quipped, referring to his earlier post criticising FIFA’s description of the performance as a “groundbreaking spectacle” that would “celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

FIFA previously that Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and others, will also make stage appearances on July 19. The event will also include appearances by The Muppets and Sesame Street characters.