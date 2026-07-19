 
Geo News

The Cure's Robert Smith blasts World Cup halftime show in furious rant

Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber, BTS, and more will perform in the 1st-ever FIFA halftime show

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 19, 2026

Robert Smith, 67, shares his frustration with the FIFA World Cup halftime show
Robert Smith, 67, shares his frustration with the FIFA World Cup halftime show

Robert Smith is making his feelings about FIFA’s first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show crystal clear.

The Cure frontman slammed the concept of the star-studded spectacle ahead of Sunday’s Argentina vs. Spain final. Curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, the World Cup halftime show will feature Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Justin Bieber. But Smith, 67, explained that it wasn’t the artists he had a problem with.

“The point is not really about who is curating or performing, it is about the #mugwank ideas of a football World Cup final half time show,” Smith, 67, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, July 16.

Instead, he objected to the idea of a halftime ceremony surrounding FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump presenting the World Cup trophy.

“Sadly, there are not enough A’s left for the ‘ARGH’ that should follow,” he quipped, referring to his earlier post criticising FIFA’s description of the performance as a “groundbreaking spectacle” that would “celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle.”

FIFA previously that Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and others, will also make stage appearances on July 19. The event will also include appearances by The Muppets and Sesame Street characters. 

Make us preferred on Google
Noah Kahan's big New York show ends in disappointment for fans
Noah Kahan's big New York show ends in disappointment for fans
Tom Holland, Zendaya recreate iconic 2017 moment during ‘Spider-Man' promotion
Tom Holland, Zendaya recreate iconic 2017 moment during ‘Spider-Man' promotion
Justin Bieber records ‘very special' message about 2026 FIFA Halftime show
Justin Bieber records ‘very special' message about 2026 FIFA Halftime show
‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette left speechless by fan's rare gift
‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette left speechless by fan's rare gift
Ariana Grande drops teasers for 'petal' music video and 'kiss me' lyrics
Ariana Grande drops teasers for 'petal' music video and 'kiss me' lyrics
Justin Bieber and Hailey quietly face heartbreaking family challenge
Justin Bieber and Hailey quietly face heartbreaking family challenge
Niall Horan, Thomas Rhett forced to reschedule Hersheypark Stadium show
Niall Horan, Thomas Rhett forced to reschedule Hersheypark Stadium show
Matt Damon reveals three things that matter most to him
Matt Damon reveals three things that matter most to him