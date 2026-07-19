L7 band, Courtney Love lead tributes to late rock icon Jennifer Finch

Finch briefly worked with Courtney Love before joining punk band L7 in 1986

Jennifer Finch’s death has come as a huge loss for the punk rock world.

The iconic bassist, a notable figure of the ‘90s rock boom, passed away at age 59 on Saturday, July 18 — just days after it was revealed that she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Leading the tributes was the American rock band L7, known for their raw, politically charged sound.

“Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured,” the band wrote in a statement via Billboard. “We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

In an Instagram tribute, the band called Finch their “beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker.”

Just six days earlier, the group — consisting of Suzi Gardner, Donita Sparks, and Dee Plakas — revealed that Finch will miss their upcoming farewell tour due to "unforeseen complications” of her brain cancer diagnosis.

Before joining L7 in 1986, Finch played bass in the San Francisco-based band Sugar Babydoll, consisting of Courtney Love and Kat Bjelland. Love paid tribute to Finch with a simple photo.

Finch officially departed L7 in 1996, but the group reunited in 2014, with their latest album, Scatter the Rats, being released in 2019. In May of this year, L7 announced dates for the first leg of their final tour, The Last Hurrah 2026, set to kick off in October.

In her personal life, Finch dated Nirvana’s Dave Grohl and later Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins. She was married to actor, musician, and race car driver Chris Pedersen from 2000 to 2007.

Beyond music, Finch was also an accomplished photographer, writer and visual artist.