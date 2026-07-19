Niall Horan, Thomas Rhett forced to reschedule Hersheypark Stadium show

Niall Horan and Thomas Rhett were forced to deliver an upsetting news to their fans just before their Hersheypark Stadium show.

The two singers were scheduled to perform at the venue on Saturday, July 18, however unfavourable weather conditions led to postponement.

Earlier in the day, the duo personally delivered the unfortunate news to their fans via a joint Instagram video.

“Hey everyone, it's TR and I here from Hersheypark Stadium,” Niall, 32, began. “We've been kind of sat with our teams and the promoters and the meteorologists all morning since like 9am and it feels like there's a lot of severe weather in the area and some bad weather conditions and thunderstorms threatening the show.”

He continued, “So we are, have been kind of forced into a corner and we will have to reschedule the show to tomorrow night. Obviously something that we didn't want to do but we do want to stay in town and do the show for you guys.”

The Slow Hands hitmaker explained that the ticket holders who can attend the show the following day are more than welcome, however if someone couldn’t make it they get a full refund.

“We're obviously sad to have to do this but this is what we're going to have to do,” the former One Direction star added before Thomas, 36, broke his silence, saying, Yeah we love y'all and y'all's safety is first and foremost our biggest concern.”

The oldest son of singer Rhett Akins continued, “we want to give y'all the show that we prepared and we just couldn't guarantee that for tonight. So it's a miracle that the venue is available tomorrow.”

“Me and Niall are both here tomorrow and so we'll see you guys tomorrow night ready to freaking rock,” he concluded.

The video was captioned, “We are excited to put on the best show possible for you all tomorrow, see you then.”

Moreover, Niall reshared the venue’s official statement on his own Instagram Stories.

“Due to weather, Thomas Rhett & Niall Horan at HersheyPark Stadium is rescheduled to tomorrow, Sunday, July 19,” they stated.

In addition to mentioning the refund, the team apologised, “for the inconvenience.”