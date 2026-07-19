Justin Bieber records ‘very special’ message about 2026 FIFA Halftime show

Justin Bieber is counting down to one of the biggest performances of his career.

While appearing at Fanatics Fest at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, July 18, the Baby hitmaker expressed excitement about taking the stage at the iconic 2026 FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

“I’m excited. It’s the biggest stage in the world. And to be a part of something massive,” the Grammy-winning singer said before his voice was briefly drowned out by background noise.

“It’s a moment to bring everyone together,” the 32-year-old Canadian pop star added, describing the experience as “very special.”

For the unversed, the Beauty and a Beat chart-topper is set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The historic performance will feature an all-star lineup including Madonna, Shakira and BTS, while Burna Boy, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay will also appear.

The show has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and produced in partnership with Global Citizen.

The halftime spectacle is expected to be one of the most-watched musical events in the world, combining football, music and philanthropy in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.