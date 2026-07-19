Justin Bieber and Hailey quietly face heartbreaking family challenge

Justin Bieber is getting ready for one of the biggest moments of his career as he performs at the World Cup final.

But away from the spotlight, the singer and wife Hailey Bieber have both been dealing with serious health problems that have changed their lives.

Justin recently appeared at Fanatics Fest in New York, where he surprised fans with a performance before taking the stage at the football final.

While everything may look perfect from the outside, the Peaches hitmaker talked openly about the illnesses he has been fighting for years.

Back in 2020, he revealed he had Lyme disease after spending a long time feeling exhausted and unwell.

Justin later shared that doctors first thought he had bipolar disorder before finding the real cause of his health problems. The Baby singer, however, also said he suffers from chronic mono, a virus that can leave people feeling extremely tired for months.

In 2022, Justin shocked fans when he revealed he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused part of his face to become paralysed.

The condition forced him to cancel concerts while he focused on recovering.

The beauty icon has also faced her own health scare as she revealed that she suffered a mini stroke in 2022 before doctors found a heart defect she had since birth.

After surgery, Hailey said the experience changed the way she looks after her health.

The couple are now raising their son Jack while continuing to support each other through every challenge.