‘Obsession’ star Inde Navarrette left speechless by fan's rare gift

Obsession star Inde Navarrette got a surprise she will not forget during Fanatics Fest after a fan handed her a very rare copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The actress was gifted a sealed 2009 copy of the popular game inside a display case. The collectible is said to be worth around $1,000, making it a special gift for any gaming fan.

Videos from the event quickly went viral as Navarrette reacted with excitement. Looking at the game, she said, "This is one of the earliest, rarest copies of Modern Warfare 2. This is the 2009 version."

She then shared another interesting detail, saying, "Yes, and one recently sold for a 1000 dollars. Can you believe that?"

Even though the game is valuable, Navarrette had no plans to cash in on it.

"I'm not selling this one," she said. When she was asked where she would keep it, she smiled and replied, "In my house. In my room."

The gift, however, came during Activision's Call of Duty event at Fanatics Fest in New York.

The event included game demos, celebrity appearances and live discussions about the franchise.

Activision's Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl said Navarrette was invited because she has been a longtime fan of Call of Duty and even streamed the game before becoming an actress.

He also praised her recent success after Obsession, saying it has been exciting to watch her career grow.