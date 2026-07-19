Ariana Grande drops teasers for 'petal' music video and 'kiss me' lyrics

Ariana Grande unveils new songs from 'petal' during her 'eternal sunshine tour'

Ariana Grande is leaving behind a trail of petals for fans to follow as the countdown to her new album continues.

Ahead of the release of her eighth studio album, petal, on July 31, the pop star has been treating fans to previews of the record during her ongoing eternal sunshine tour. While performing a five-night run at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Grande unveiled snippets from two new songs: petal and kiss me.

In a teaser for the title track’s music video, shared on Instagram on July 18, the Grammy winner offered fans their biggest glimpse yet into the album’s mysterious theme. Directed by her longtime collaborator Christian Breslauer, the clip opens with a "Wanted" poster.

“Wanted! STARS AUDITION TODAY… T.V. & FILM INDUSTRY… Major Studios are calling for new faces who can follow direction and have a good personality… FAME INC,” the poster reads.

The teaser then shifts to a pair of heels hurrying across a cracked Hollywood Walk of Fame star, where a single flower has sprouted through the pavement. A close-up of a man taking a long drag from a cigarette before flashing a grin adds an eerie tone, before Grande’s silhouette appears onstage as the word “petal” lights up the screen behind her.

Grande also surprised fans with a preview of kiss me — the opening track on the album — during the fourth night of her Brooklyn shows.

“Kiss me like you know this is goodbye / we could try to make it all the way up / grab me like my life is on the line,” Grande sings as she floats through asteroid rings in space.

The 33-year-old artist previously released the album’s lead single, hate that i made you love me, last month.