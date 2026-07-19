Tom Holland, Zendaya recreate iconic 2017 moment during ‘Spider-Man' promotion

Tom Holland and Zendaya have fans reminiscing after recreating one of their most memorable red-carpet moments nearly a decade later.

As the couple are busy promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day together, they left fans feeling nostalgic with a new snapshot during the press run.

A fan account dedicated to the actress shared a side-by-side comparison on X, formerly known as Twitter, placing a recent photo alongside one taken during the promotional tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

In both images, Holland is seen striking the same playful pose while presenting Zendaya, who smiles beside him.

The post was captioned, "them recreating one of their iconic moments, where'd all the time go :')," quickly striking a chord with longtime fans of the couple.

The original image dates back to the pair's Spider-Man: Homecoming press tour in 2017, when Holland and Zendaya first starred together as Peter Parker and MJ.

Their on-screen chemistry eventually blossomed into a real-life romance and alleged marriage, making the recreated pose especially meaningful for supporters who have followed their journey over the years.

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions with many calling the recreation a full-circle moment for one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.