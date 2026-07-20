BTS meets ‘big fan’ IShowSpeed backstage at 2026 FIFA Final

BTS encountered a “big fan” backstage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium.

Social media is flooding with videos of Darren Watkins Jr., famously known as IShowSpeed, rushing backstage from his private box after his brother spotted the Bangtan Boys nearby.

Frantically looking for the septet, the popular streamer stepped out and after spotting them he asked to get a picture before embracing every member, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

He made his fan moment even more exciting by impressing the K-pop sensation with his signature backflip, and even barked with them.

Notably the BTS leader greeted him by his full name. The group of seven then posed for a photo.

With Jungkook giving a wide-eyed thumbs-up, millions of fans witness the joyful moment.

For the unversed, BTS was at the stadium to perform at the historic first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19 in New Jersey.

As part of an extended 11-minute spectacle produced in partnership with Global Citizen, BTS hit the pitch alongside global icons like Madonna and Justin Bieber, performing a dynamic rendition of their hit song Dynamite.