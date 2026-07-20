Why Shakira and Gerard Piqué's love story ended in heartbreak

The 2026 World Cup has come to an end but it also brought Shakira back into the spotlight.

After performing the tournament's official song, many fans are once again talking about her famous relationship with former footballer Gerard Piqué.

Their love story first started during the 2010 World Cup and lasted for more almost like a decade.

Shakira and Piqué first met while filming the music video for Waka Waka, the official song of the 2010 World Cup.

Piqué was one of the footballers featured in the video and then they started dating soon after and made their relationship public in 2011.

The couple, however, stayed together for 11 years and share two sons, Milan and Sasha.

Even after being together for so long, they never got married. Shakira earlier said before that marriage was not something she wanted because she liked the way their relationship was.

In 2022, the couple announced they separated and at that time, there were reports that Piqué cheated on her and was unfaithful, but he never publicly responded to those claims.

After the breakup, the two agreed on custody of their children as Shakira later moved to Miami to be closer to her family.

Today, Piqué is still in a relationship with Clara Chía Marti and Shakira is not thinking about dating right now.