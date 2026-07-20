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Katie Price fumes over 'deeply misleading' claims linked to husband Lee Andrews

Lee Andrews was jailed again last week, just a month after his release from Dubai's Al Awir prison

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 20, 2026

Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband
Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband

Katie Price has vehemently denied claims that her husband, Lee Andrews, had been planning to sell a se* tape of the couple, saying she feels disappointed by the fabricated story.

Self-proclaimed millionaire businessman Lee, 43, was jailed again last week, just a month after his release from Dubai's Al Awir prison.

It was claimed that Lee sent a voice note to a friend discussing a tape before he was detained on fraud allegations.

However, Katie has hit back at the reports, sharing a statement that read: 'This story is completely untrue. I have never made such a tape and any suggestion otherwise is false and deeply misleading.

'The claims appear to be based on a voice note sent from Lee discussing a tape...a tape which does not exist and never will. This material has been passed to The Sun by a third party and does not reflect reality.'

She added: 'I feel incredibly upset, abused and humiliated that such serious and false allegations have been shared publicly without any factual basis.' 

Amid the ongoing drama, Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband.

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