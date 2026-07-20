Holly Willoughby sparks excitement with first look at new show

Holly Willoughby Together marks Holly's official comeback, and is reportedly to see her return to screens four times a week

Holly Willoughby has sparked excitement among fans by unveiling the logo for her new YouTube channel following her exit from This Morning.

The former TV golden girl is on the cusp of stepping back into the spotlight with a brand-new YouTube show after dominating the small screen for more than a decade.

Holly hosted ITV's show This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, and also fronted Dancing On Ice.

She even stepped in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2018.

Since announcing her departure from This Morning in 2023, Holly has been expected to make a major comeback.

So far, only limited details about the new show have been revealed. She has shared only the title and logo on Instagram, featuring the words “Holly Willoughby Together” in deep pink, against a lighter background.

Alongside the post, she simply wrote: “Coming soon… @hollywilloughbytogether.”

Holly also linked to a YouTube page, encouraging viewers to subscribe, adding: “Hey! Welcome to Holly Willoughby Together. We're almost ready to get together…”

Friends and fans were quick to send their best wishes for her new venture, with Alison Hammond writing:' This is everything.'

Meanwhile, Kelsey Parker, Laurenmichellecowell, and several others also shared their support.

One fan commented: “Exciting times!! Looking forward to whatever this is.”

Another wrote: “We've missed you so much Holly,” while a third added: “Oh wow its happening cant wait, fantastic @hollywilloughby."

For the unversed, Holly Willoughby Together marks Holly's official comeback, and is reportedly to see her return to screens four times a week.