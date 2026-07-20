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Cardi B sparks dating rumours after fancy dinner with Nigerian soccer star

Eight months ago Cardi B welcomed a baby boy with former lover Stefon Diggs

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Web Desk
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Published July 20, 2026

Cardi B sparks dating rumours after fancy dinner with Nigerian soccer star
Cardi B sparks dating rumours after fancy dinner with Nigerian soccer star 

Cardi B has once again found herself at the center of dating speculations.

Months after welcoming her fourth baby, her first with Stefon Diggs, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, sparked new romance rumours with Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye.

Photos from her night out with the athlete surfaced on social media. The snapshots featured her enjoying an elegant dinner in Venice, Italy.

The glimpses from their private and intimate gathering showed the I Like It singer and the Udinese goalkeeper seated side by side at a restaurant overlooking one of Venice's iconic canals.

The pair appeared relaxed as they chatted throughout the evening, prompting fans to wonder whether the outing was simply a friendly dinner or something more.

The two haven't publicly addressed the nature of their relationship, and there is no confirmation that the two are dating.

However, the sighting was enough to send social media into overdrive, with users offering a mix of excitement, surprise, and skepticism.

"They really dating haha," one fan wrote, while another joked, "Cardi B and Maduka Okoye in Venice? The simulation is glitching again, but honestly, good for them."

Not all reactions were celebratory. Some users criticized the rapper over her personal life, with one commenting, "Next baby daddy loading smh."

Another added, "A mother of a toddler that's under 3 and a newborn. She's seen out with different men more than she's ever seen with her kids. But hey, it's Cardi B so all is good."

The speculation comes as Cardi B, 33, welcomed a baby boy with her former boyfriend Diggs, announcing the birth of her fourth child on November 13, 2025.

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