Holly Willoughby all smiles at launch of new YouTube show

Holly Willoughby Together is set to launch on July 28 as a twice-weekly broadcast under five sections

Holly Willoughby looked thrilled during her first public appearance as she arrived at a launch event in London for her new This Morning-style YouTube show.

The former TV golden girl sparked excitement among fans last week after unveiling the logo for her new YouTube channel following her departure from This Morning.

On Monday, Holly cut a stylish figure in a stunning blue jacket and trouser co-ord at the lavish breakfast launch event.

For the occasion, the presenter completed her look with black heels, a matching handbag, and sunglasses, flashing a radiant smile before heading inside.

Holly Willoughby Together is set to launch on July 28 as a twice-weekly broadcast under five sections: Talk Together, Cook Together, Look Good Together, Better Together, and Hang Out Together.

So far, only limited details about the new show have been revealed. She has shared only the title and logo on Instagram, featuring the words “Holly Willoughby Together” in deep pink, against a lighter background.

Since announcing her departure from This Morning in 2023, Holly has been expected to make a major comeback.