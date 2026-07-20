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Victoria Beckham brushes off World Cup trolls with classy response

Victoria became one of the World Cup's biggest memes when she was spotted at England's quarter-final game

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 20, 2026

Victoria shared a snap of herself and David at the match on her Instagram Stories
Victoria shared a snap of herself and David at the match on her Instagram Stories

Victoria Beckham has given a befitting reply to trolls who previously mocked her for her 'iconic Posh' look during England's nail-biting World Cup quarter final.

The fashion designer, 52, enjoyed watching the tournament with her former footballer husband, David Beckham, 51.

Their daughter Harper, 15, and their two youngest sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, were also spotted with them.

However their son, Brooklyn, 27, has been absent from Beckham family gatherings since Christmas 2024. 

Victoria Beckhams official Instagram account
Victoria Beckham's official Instagram account

It is pertinent to mention that Spain lifted the trophy on Sunday after defeating Argentina in the final.


Victoria, who did not attend Spice Girls star Mel C's wedding over the weekend, shared a snap of herself and David at the match on her Instagram Stories.

Alongside the image, she posted: 'I have loved our football tour! I love you @davidbeckham.'

It comes after Victoria became one of the World Cup's biggest memes when she was spotted at England's quarter-final game against Norway in Miami.

Meanwhile, David Beckham came to his wife's defence, insisting Victoria was 'celebrating on the inside' after her subdued reaction to England's nail-biting World Cup quarter final clash went viral.

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