 
Geo News

Taylor Swift sparks curiosity with new 'Easter Eggs' on streaming platforms

Taylor Swift fans spiralling over 'Blank Space' and 'I Knew It, I Knew You' clues

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 20, 2026

Taylor Swift sparks curiosity with new Easter Eggs on streaming platforms
Taylor Swift sparks curiosity with new 'Easter Eggs' on streaming platforms

Taylor Swift has been silent on social media ever since she released her Toy Story soundtrack, I Knew It, I Knew You, not even posting her wedding pictures, while she continues to relish her new life.

However, the pop superstar, 36, raised eyebrows when suddenly new canvases in red, green, and purple colours appeared on her Spotify when her songs I Knew It, I Knew You, its piano version, as well as Blank Space are played. 

While there have been no explanations as to why the new colours have appeared, Swifties seem convinced that they might be Easter Eggs hinting at some possible announcement.

Taking to social media, fans wrote, "what does this mean omg?," and "We getting something."

Another added, "she's preparing something but I just can't prove it omggg," and "RED DUBUT AND SPEAK NOW TV ARE COMING," chimed in a third.

While more celebrated, "mother is coming!!"

As of now, Swifties continue to theorise and wait until an official announcement is made.

Make us preferred on Google
Justin Bieber hugs one BTS member after halftime performance
Justin Bieber hugs one BTS member after halftime performance
Holly Willoughby sparks excitement with first look at new show
Holly Willoughby sparks excitement with first look at new show
Katie Price fumes over 'deeply misleading' claims linked to husband Lee Andrews
Katie Price fumes over 'deeply misleading' claims linked to husband Lee Andrews
BTS meets ‘big fan' IShowSpeed backstage at 2026 FIFA Final
BTS meets ‘big fan' IShowSpeed backstage at 2026 FIFA Final
See Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get handsy at 2026 FIFA World Cup final
See Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get handsy at 2026 FIFA World Cup final
Spice Girls' Mel C borrowed this wedding essential from Victoria Beckham
Spice Girls' Mel C borrowed this wedding essential from Victoria Beckham
Stephen Colbert pays brief visit to social media for special reason
Stephen Colbert pays brief visit to social media for special reason
Blake Lively attends 2026 FIFA World Cup after Taylor Swift wedding ditch
Blake Lively attends 2026 FIFA World Cup after Taylor Swift wedding ditch