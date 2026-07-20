Taylor Swift sparks curiosity with new 'Easter Eggs' on streaming platforms

Taylor Swift has been silent on social media ever since she released her Toy Story soundtrack, I Knew It, I Knew You, not even posting her wedding pictures, while she continues to relish her new life.

However, the pop superstar, 36, raised eyebrows when suddenly new canvases in red, green, and purple colours appeared on her Spotify when her songs I Knew It, I Knew You, its piano version, as well as Blank Space are played.

While there have been no explanations as to why the new colours have appeared, Swifties seem convinced that they might be Easter Eggs hinting at some possible announcement.

Taking to social media, fans wrote, "what does this mean omg?," and "We getting something."

Another added, "she's preparing something but I just can't prove it omggg," and "RED DUBUT AND SPEAK NOW TV ARE COMING," chimed in a third.

While more celebrated, "mother is coming!!"

As of now, Swifties continue to theorise and wait until an official announcement is made.