Truth behind Adam Sandler's cameo at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce brought Adam Sandler for special role at wedding

Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent wedding but it remained a top secret until the big day arrived, revealed one of the attendees.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s pal Jonathan Thomas, CEO of American Century Investments shared that the guests couldn’t believe Sandler would be officiating and initially thought it a “joke.”

“He came down, everybody laughed and thought it was a joke at first,” he told Compound and Friends podcast hosts Sean Russo and Downtown Josh Brown.

Sharing further details about the event, Thomas continued, “He actually spoke for 20 or 30 minutes, vacillated between funny, very sincere, sang a few things. There are two things that I remember distinctly, one is in your typical vows the officiator says, ‘For rich or for poor,’ and he said, ‘You’re not going to have to worry about that,'” referring to the power couple’s net worth.

He noted that the Happy Gilmore star told the couple to “Kiss each other every day, in the morning, at night after dinner, just kiss often.”

Thomas recalled that Swift and Kelce’s 30-minute vows were deeply emotional and vulnerable and brought “all these 300-pound men from the football business crying as well, so I felt really comfortable to let go on it” and no eyes were left dry as they read them out.