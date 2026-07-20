Jessie J announces split from longtime partner Chanan Colman

Jessie J reveals she and Colman split 'some time ago' and have been navigating co-parenting 'privately'

Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman have broken up after five years together.

The Grammy-nominated singer announced on Instagram on Monday, July 20, that she and Colman — who have been together since 2021 — split “some time ago,” but continue to remain friends for the sake of their 3-year-old son Sky.

“Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago, it has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co parenting environment for our son, and ourselves,” she wrote alongside a picture of her and Colman wearing a “mommy” and “daddy” shirt while holding Sky on their shoulders.

The Bang Bang hitmaker explained that she wanted to let fans know the truth herself “efore rumours circulate or a false narrative is written.”

She added, “We will always continue supporting each other with love, respect and care as friends and most importantly being Skys Mum and Dad, so if you see us out and about together as a family, or posting each other on socials every now and again. That’s exactly what we are doing.”

“Raising and loving Sky together, supported with a positive friendship,” the singer concluded with a heart emoji.

The former couple kept their relationship private for two years, before welcoming a baby boy in May 2023. That’s when Jessie finally went Instagram official with Colman, revealing that they met in 2021, weeks after her miscarriage.

“Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” she wrote in her post hard-launching their relationship. “He has given me many of the best gifts of my life.”