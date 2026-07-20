 
Geo News

‘Harry Potter' series hits major hurdle during filming

New 'Harry Potter' TV series is scheduled to officially premiere worldwide on December 25, 2026

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 20, 2026

‘Harry Potter’ series hits major hurdle during filming
‘Harry Potter’ series hits major hurdle during filming

The new Harry Potter TV series is already making headlines, but not because of magic.

The biggest challenge was filming with child actors who can only spend a short time on set each day because of school.

The HBO reboot stars Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

While fans are excited to see the new cast, the crew says that making the series has been much harder than they expected.

Cinematographer Adriano Goldman shared that filming has been "brutal" because the young stars can only work for about an hour and a half before they have to return to class.

That means the crew has to get ready while the children are studying and then rush to film as much as possible once they arrive.

Goldman added that they often have to shoot scenes out of order because there simply is not enough time.

He, however, also admitted that moving so fast can sometimes affect the final result, but the team has no other option.

To help the young cast keep up with school, Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden built a temporary school on the studio lot.

Reports say it can teach up to 600 students during busy filming days, although around 150 children usually attend.

Make us preferred on Google
Jessie J announces split from longtime partner Chanan Colman
Jessie J announces split from longtime partner Chanan Colman
Taylor Swift sparks curiosity with new 'Easter Eggs' on streaming platforms
Taylor Swift sparks curiosity with new 'Easter Eggs' on streaming platforms
Holly Willoughby all smiles at launch of new YouTube show
Holly Willoughby all smiles at launch of new YouTube show
Cardi B sparks dating rumours after fancy dinner with Nigerian soccer star
Cardi B sparks dating rumours after fancy dinner with Nigerian soccer star
Every celebrity moment that defined the FIFA World Cup 2026
Every celebrity moment that defined the FIFA World Cup 2026
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner crash fan's birthday in NYC
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner crash fan's birthday in NYC
Justin Bieber hugs one BTS member after halftime performance
Justin Bieber hugs one BTS member after halftime performance
Holly Willoughby sparks excitement with first look at new show
Holly Willoughby sparks excitement with first look at new show