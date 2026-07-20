Taylor Swift reportedly isn't rushing to release wedding photos

Taylor Swift is reportedly in no rush to share her wedding photos after marrying Travis Kelce.

Instead of releasing them straight away, the singer is said to be waiting for the right time to make the moment even more special.

Taylor and Travis reportedly got married on July 3 during a private ceremony in New York City.

Even though the wedding created huge excitement, the couple have not shared any official pictures with fans.

According to sources quoted by Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice, Taylor wants the photos to be revealed in a way that feels meaningful instead of simply posting them online or selling them to a magazine.

One insider said, "She is the greatest marketer in entertainment. She doesn't just release content, she creates cultural moments."

Another source claimed money is not the reason behind the decision. "She doesn't need the money. It's about storytelling and sharing them in a way that feels meaningful," the insider said.

The report, however, also suggested the wedding photos may become part of a much bigger project in the future.

Sources mentioned ideas such as a documentary or even a coffee table book, although nothing has been officially confirmed.

The report added that the Lover hitmaker also handled news of her engagement in a similar way by waiting until she was ready to share it.

For now, fans will have to wait until Taylor decides the time is right.