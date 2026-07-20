Gracie Abrams makes exciting announcement for fans during release week

Gracie Abrams surprises fans with bonus release after 'Daughter From Hell'

Gracie Abrams just exceeded fans' expectations by announcing another surprise release only days after her album, Daughter From Hell, came out.

The 26-year-old musician took to social media on Sunday, July 19, and thanked fans for the positive response on her album, and made the exciting announcement about two bonus tracks.

The That's So True hitmaker wrote, "Hey SURPRISE, Daughter from Hell (Bonus Tracks) with OUT OF NOWHERE and LOVE LETTER will be available to download tonight at 6pm PT on iTunes for a limited time if you can believe it."

Abrams continued, "I’m so moved to hear from those of you who are connecting with the record so far. Really truly your messages have made my heart grow ten sizes."

The Grammy winner concluded, "Fingers crossed you enjoy these too. I personally love them very much."

Excited fans flocked to the comments and shared their reactions on X, writing, "OMG LETS GOOOOOHHH," and "we’ll be buying both thank you so much for out of nowhere MOTHER."

A third exclaimed, "OUT OF NOWHERE WE HAVE WONNNNN."