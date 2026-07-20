Shakira says World Cup halftime show 'will live on forever' despite backlash

Shakira performs 'Dai Dai' with Burna Boy at MetLife Stadium

Shakira is celebrating the FIFA World Cup’s first-ever halftime show, even as the historic performance sparked fierce debate among football fans.

On Sunday, July 19, the Colombian superstar took the stage at MetLife Stadium in New York during halftime of Spain’s World Cup final victory over Argentina, performing the official 2026 World Cup anthem, Dai Dai, alongside Burna Boy. Joined by her dancers and children from Triplets Ghetto Kids — an NGO that uses music, dance and drama to support disadvantaged, street and orphaned children — Shakira delivered one of the tournament’s biggest musical moments.

Despite the mixed reaction online, the Grammy winner made it clear she was proud of the performance.

“Thank you @ghettokids_tfug, @burnaboygram, social media participants, and my whole team for being there for me for this performance that will live on forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Shakira also congratulated Spain after their victory, writing, “Congratulations to my people in Spain! The things we have experienced together through music are incredible.”

In another post, she added, “Spain! Proud to be with you again in this World Cup!!! Congratulations!!”

She also paid tribute to Argentina and Lionel Messi, writing, “To my people in Argentina! I am very proud of you, of @leomessi, the greatest, and grateful for representing all of us Latinos so well in this 2026 World Cup… Always in my heart!”

Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, the 11-minute halftime show featured Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS. However, the production extended the halftime break to more than 27 minutes, far beyond the IFAB's recommended maximum of 15 minutes, prompting criticism from many fans.

One X user shared a Godfather meme and wrote, “Halftime show at World Cup final. Look how they massacred my beautiful game.”

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher also weighed in, posting, “It's a good job I've got my spiritual socks on or that halftime entertainment could have tipped me over the edge.”