'Avengers: Doomsday' finally drops its long awaited first trailer: Watch

Marvel has finally given fans their first full look at Avengers: Doomsday, ending months of excitement and endless guessing.

The new trailer is now online and offers the clearest look so far at the next big Marvel film. Before this, fans only got four short character teasers released during Christmas 2025.

Watch the trailer here:

Many people, however, believed that Marvel would save the trailer for its Comic Con panel taking place on Saturday night in the United States.

Instead, the studio surprised everyone by releasing it early as the trailer arrived on the same day when tickets became available for selected early screenings of the movie around US.

The surprise release came just days after Marvel shared a mysterious teaser that left fans asking more questions than answers.

A clip from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which was posted every week for the past year, ended with new audio.

In the scene, Sue Storm can be heard asking Reed Richards, "how long", making fans curious about what is coming next.

The full trailer already created massive buzz all over the social media, with many viewers calling it Marvel's biggest reveal in months.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in cinemas on 18 December.