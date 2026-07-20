Taylor Swift fans unearth Ferran Torres' Swiftie clips after FIFA win

Taylor Swift fans unearth Ferran Torres' wholesome clip after FIFA win

Taylor Swift fans believe one of the reasons Spain won the FIFA World Cup was because of the 'tayblessings' surrounding him as he is unabashedly a Swiftie.

The 26-year-old football star has shared many of Swift's songs on his social media, including The Fate of Ophelia, Style, and more.

Following the World Cup final, Swifties took to social media and compiled the clips into an edit which they shared among the community - celebrating the big win.

The compilation also included a clip from one of Torres' interviews, where he sang praises of Swift's Blank Space.

Flocking to the comments section, Swifties wrote, "He's a swiftie first, world cup champions later," and "Kingggg."

A third joked, "oh ferran swift," while more added, "Hot people listen to taylor," and "swifties never beating the hot and successful allegations."