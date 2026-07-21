'Friends' alum reveals daughter's bone cancer diagnosis

Tom, 64, played Ross' girlfriend Julie in season 2 of 'Friends'

Friends star Lauren Tom is opening up about a difficult period for her family.

On Sunday, July 19, the actress — who played Ross’ girlfriend Julie on season 2 of the hit '90s sitcom — revealed that her 25-year-old daughter, Ellie, has been diagnosed with bone cancer.

“I wanted to share some tough news today …” Tom, 64, wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos of Ellie. “This is my beautiful daughter, Ellie. She is currently battling osteosarcoma, (bone cancer) and my family and I are doing everything we can to aid in her healing.”

The Supernatural alum went on to thank “friends and family and the incredible doctors and nurses” at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their “ongoing boundless support, love, and care.”

“It is truly humbling to see how willing people are to reach out and help,” she continued. “Ellie is an amazing, deep, sensitive, wise, strong, brave, intelligent, and funny soul. Beautiful inside and out.”

“We have a long journey ahead of us.. would you be so kind to keep Ellie in your prayers for a complete recovery, and perhaps leave a comment for her here, or on her account? @eliatom_. Thank you so much for reading and for your support,” she concluded.

Tom shares Ellie and a son with her husband, Curt Kaplan, whom she married in 1999.