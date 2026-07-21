Tom Holland can't take his eyes off Zendaya at ‘Spider-Man’ event

Tom Holland and Zendaya shared a sweet moment as they appeared together at fan event for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Mexico City.

The lovebirds looked really happy to be together and seeing them happier than ever, fans couldn’t just stop cheering them as they stepped onto the stage.

Zendaya caught everyone's attention in a long black dress that showed off a simple but stylish look.

The outfit got sparkling details on one sleeve and a high neckline as she finished the look with her hair tied up and bold eye makeup.

The Euphoria actress smiled as she posed for photos and spent time talking to the media.

Whereas her husband, Tom also looked smart in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie. He, however, greeted fans with big smile and looked excited to be back promoting the next Spider-Man movie.

During the event, the couple shared some very warm smiles and could not just stop looking at each other, making fans love them even more.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton also joined them on stage as the crowd celebrated the upcoming Marvel film.

One of the biggest moments of the evening was when the three stood in front of a brightly lit Ferris wheel while huge screens showed the event to thousands of fans.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings Tom back as Peter Parker, while Zendaya returns as MJ.