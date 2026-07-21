Anne Hathaway shares touching moment with Whoopi Goldberg on air: Watch

Whoopi Goldberg moved Anne Hathaway to tears during an emotional moment on The View.

While talking about The Odyssey during the Monday, July 20, episode of the show, the host made the Oscar winner emotional.

“Anne Hathaway, it’s been wonderful watching you,” Goldberg, 70, said. “It’s been wonderful watching you grow up. And you have just blossomed, turned into this fabulous actress. Girl!”

Being shy, the Devil Wears Prada star covered her face for a moment before saying, “No, don’t,” to which the EGOT winner replied, “Yes, you need to know!”

The Princess Diaries alum, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, stated that she would have reacted emotionally even if she wasn’t pregnant, “I would be crying if I wasn't pregnant right now.”

“But it's something you need to know and remember,” Goldberg insisted as The Idea of You actress added, “I don't know what to say. Thank you. You know how I feel about you.”

For the unversed, the 43-year-old stars as wife Penelope in the movie adaptation of Homer’s classic tale.

Her co-star Matt Damon, who plays Penelope’s husband Odysseus, and director Christopher Nolan were also in attendance.

Goldberg also praised Damon, saying, “I have adored you since the first second I met you, at the Oscars.”

She continued, “I know you know my family because they lived around the corner from y’all, and you feel like home. Thank you for always being upright and great, and fabulous in what you do.”