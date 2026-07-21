Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concerned' about King Charles health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been taking meaningful measures as King Charles' health condition left them concerned.

The monarch is still undergoing cancer treatment after being diagnosed with the disease in 2024.

Most recently, he hosted the estranged Sussexes to his Highgrove home, completing his wish to see his grandkids amid health woes.

Now, reports claimed that the Duke and Duchess have decided to step back from causing more harm or distress to the King.

It is a pretty tough situation for Harry as, on one side, he is thinking about his father and on the other side, it is his outspoken wife.

"He’s very proud of how strong and outspoken she is, and he’s certainly not asking her to change who she is. But at the same time, the gravity of this situation requires that they take a very different approach than they have in the past," the source told Heat.

Harry himself admitted in a previous interview that now the focus has to be on his dad, who is going through cancer.

An insider shared, "He’s also considering the King and the state of his health, which is still a big concern. The last thing Harry wants to do is add any more stress. And to be fair, Meghan certainly isn’t out to do that, either."