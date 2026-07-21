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Meghan Markle pours cold water on Prince Harry's next plan

Duchess of Sussex reminds Harry of ‘crystal clear’ message from the monarch after UK meeting

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Published July 21, 2026

Meghan Markle pours cold water on Prince Harry’s next plan
Meghan Markle pours cold water on Prince Harry’s next plan 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed back to the UK by King Charles and Queen Camilla only so Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet can reconnect with their roots.

The royal rift and Harry’s worries about security of his family had kept the children away from their grandfather. Although, the meeting at Highgrove this month has given some hope about more meetings in the future.

Although, Harry, who has received much praise for his recent appearances at charity events and his ability to carry the work with ease, is planning to make a comeback to royal duties. Meanwhile, Meghan is not onboard and neither is the Palace, sources have revealed.

In unlikely circumstances, the Palace and Meghan are on the same page, indicating that it would not be a good idea to have a “half-in and half-out” situation, which Queen Elizabeth II was strictly against.

“Meghan has no interest in moving back to Britain,” one insider told Rob Shuter. “Harry believes an overseas role, particularly in Australia, would allow them to serve the King while keeping the life he has built with Meghan and the children.”

As for the Palace, they are not entertaining the idea, a royal source insisted, pointing out that the late Queen had made it “crystal clear” and the policy didn’t end with her.

“Harry thinks there’s a creative compromise,” another source said. “The institution believes the rules already exist. They’re not going to reinvent the monarchy for one family member.”

The insiders claimed say can dream about being a working royal again but the chapter is closed for the Palace. 

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