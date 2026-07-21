Ariana Grande left 'sobbing' after Rachel Zegler's message

The 'Hunger Games' star recently thanked Grande for her support

Ariana Grande was moved to tears after her close friend Rachel Zegler paid tribute to her.

Over the weekend, the Hunger Games star, 25, shared a heartfelt message for the pop icon, 33, on Instagram, thanking her for helping her through one of the lowest points of her life.

Re-posting Zegler’s message, Grande wrote, “Ok.. so I’m sobbing?”

The Grammy-winner added, “I adore you so always sweet, brilliant girl… thank you for your most generous & kind heart.”

Zegler’s message came after she attended Grande’s final eternal sunshine tour stop in New York on Sunday, July 19.

Sharing an ethereal picture of Grande floating on stage as part of her performance of Supernatural, Zegler, wrote, “There is no one lovelier, kinder, more talented, more thoughtful… the list goes on and on and on.”

The West Side Story star continued, “This woman has shown up for me in times where i didn’t think anyone would even want to. And to see her in a stadium filled with people who love her is beyond validating for all of us who know her heart.”

“It’s the best to see you shine. Ily my sister @arianagrande,” the message concluded.

Zegler also reposted Grande’s response, adding a Homer Simpson crying GIF.

Zegler has previously opened up about Grande’s support during the backlash she received over her portrayal of Snow-White for the 2025 live action remake.

“She reached out to me — kind of apropos of nothing — and she was like, if you need anything, I am here,” the Golden Globe winner told Allure in March of last year.