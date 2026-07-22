Prince William receives alarming news about Prince Harry: ‘it upsets him’

Prince William has not spoken a word to his younger brother Prince Harry in over three years amid their ongoing rift that has kept them apart.

The Prince of Wales has shown no interest in thawing the icy relations even though their father King Charles has opened doors for Harry. However, William could be forced to break his silence but not for reasons many fans would expect.

Harry had briefly brought his wife Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for a long-anticipated reunion with King Charles. While the children met their grandfather, they also visited the resting place of their late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan are understood to have set special tradition to celebrate the birthday and the death anniversary of the late royal so her grandchildren never forget her.

Now, sources have revealed that William has allegedly gotten a whiff of the Sussexes next plan and he is not happy about it. A report by Closer revealed that the future King is worried that Harry and Meghan were “content gathering” during this trip.

“Harry intends to honour his mother in a special and meaningful way,” the insider said. “He’s more committed than ever to making it happen, and the precise arrangements are currently being planned as an ongoing priority.”

Meanwhile, William is “suspicious” that obtaining footage for a docuseries about Diana is the “real motivator for Meghan to come on this trip”.

“It upsets him that she’s going to have any part in this tribute to his mother. He blames her for tearing the family apart and doesn’t believe for a second that Diana would approve,” they added.

It is understood that William will put his foot down if something like that does happen.