Prince George: Turning 13 brings major shift for future British monarch

Turning 13 marks a new chapter for Prince George as at this age he will begin to understand the true weight and honour of the crown he may one day wear.

Prince William and Princess Kate's eldest son officially reached his 13th birthday on July 22, 2026, marking his entry into his teenage years and initiating a pivotal transition toward his destined role as monarch.

This milestone has, indeed, placed the young Prince to a true test of strength and wisdom, marking the quiet end of what royal observers call one of the most fiercely guarded childhoods in modern royal history.

The young royal's latest photo shows the prince is almost the same height as his cahrming mom Princess Kate, who is 5 feet, 9 inches.

For the second-in-line to the British throne, growing up will bring more responsibilities than the average teenager. After all, he is also carefully being prepared for kingship.

There is much to think about as he enters adolescence, including education, military service, charity work and royal engagements.

He will mirror some of his father's life choices. Though he is on his own path to becoming a modern monarch, which may mean he breaks away from some long-standing traditions.

Being an avid Aston Villa football fan he loves tennis and cricket. He has also shown a keen interest in flying, giving nod to their parents' hobbies.

In September 2026, the young prince will begin senior high school at the prestigious Eton College, leaving behind daily academic contact with his siblings to attend the same £63,000-a-year boarding institution his father and uncle experienced.

Meanwhile, George's parents still promise to prioritise a normal upbringing while incrementally preparing their beloved child for the immense responsibilities of the British throne.

"William and Catherine are loving, caring parents. If one of their children did not want to take up royal duties, they would not be forced to as would have happened in the past," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently told USA TODAY.

"Only two working royals are under 60," he points out, adding that apart from George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, no other working royal is currently expected to emerge, which may place more pressure on the Wales children as they grow older.

Military service has long been at the heart of Britain's royal family, with the sovereign serving as the ceremonial head of the Armed Forces.

He will soon embark on a new chapter like senior royals, who are encouraged to undergo training and serve in the British armed forces.

During World War II, Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service, training as a mechanic and a driver.

In doing so, she became the first female member of the royal family to become a full-time active member of the services.

George's grandfather, King Charles, served in the Royal Navy and trained in the Royal Air Force, while father Prince William completed more than seven-and-a-half years of full-time military service, spending time in the Royal Air Force and the Navy.

Prince William serves as a search and rescue helicopter pilot, based at RAF Valley on Anglesey, an island in Wales. March 31, 2011.

Unlike Prince Harry, Prince William was not allowed to serve in combat, because of his placement in the line of succession.

Harry served in the British army for 10 years, as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.

While it is too soon to know if George will undergo military training or serve.