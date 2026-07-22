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Princess Charlotte key role in George's life as heir enters teenage era

Future King George does not need to worry as 'protective' sister Charlotte is here to support

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Published July 22, 2026

Princess Charlotte key role in Georges life as heir enters teenage era
Princess Charlotte key role in George's life as heir enters teenage era

Prince George is now a teenager, but he still needs her sister Princess Charlotte to keep her "in line."

The royal kids have always been a topic of discussion among the public. From the day they were born to their milestones, fans take keen interest in knowing about their life. 

The same goes with the children of William and Catherine. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sparked reactions every time they stepped out with their parents.

Today, July 22, the second in line to the throne is celebrating his 13th birthday. King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the special day with a new portrait of all grown-up George.

But royal experts are discussing how much influence Charlotte has on George's life. She is playing a key role in guiding her brothers' public conduct, which is also often captured on camera. 

In a Channel 5 documentary called Prince George at 13: The Next Generation, royal author Katie Nicholl said, "I think he [George] rather depends on Charlotte and certainly did in the early days when it came to their public engagements and walkabouts when George could seem, I think, compared to his sister, quite shy."

Another royal commentator, Ingrid Seward, shared that Charlotte "tells him what to do" in royal outings. 

Body language expert Judi James talked about Charlotte's strong personality. 

"We do see Charlotte keeping an eye on both of her brothers. What I found really fascinating isn’t so much that she is doing that, but for me, it is the way that when she does nudge them and tap them, they both fall into line," she said. 

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