King Charles, Queen Camilla kick off Sandringham event on George’s birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla are celebrating a special day in style as they arrived in Sandringham to open a key event.

Following the scorching heatwave that had gripped the UK in the past few days, the royal couple stepped out in a nice cool morning on Wednesday for the RHS Sandringham Flower Show.

They received a delightful greeting as they stepped out of the horse carriage, and the King was happy to hear it.

Coincidently, the Flower Show kicked off on the same day as Prince George celebrates his 13th birthday, a big milestone for the royal family.

According to the event description, the show will be “exciting” ad they collaborate with The Royal Legacy Garden. The King and the Queen will personally select their favourite exhibit for biodiversity and Upcycled Container categories.

The show manager Jenny Laville revealed there is plenty of things to look out for especially for families.

The family activities include playhouses for children, where they can also learn about different trees and pick their favourite leaf shape to write letters to the King and Queen to post in special red boxes.

Moreover, the beach huts will provide plenty of plant inspiration for small indoor spaces while celebrating the beautiful Norfolk coastline.

The show is expected to conclude on Sunday.