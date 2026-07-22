Meghan Markle eyes royal title as Prince Harry 'master plan' unfolds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK return plans became the talk of the town as the Duchess set eyes on a royal title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been dealing with stress as the way they imagined their independent life in the US is not going that way.

From financial crisis to not having royal perks, Harry and Meghan have been facing several challenges.

According to the Daily Express, host JJ Anisiobi and Talk TV's Mark Dolan shed light on the Sussexes' growing desire to be a part of royal life.

Mr Anisiobi said, "They want to reverse Mexit. They want to come back to the UK."

The couple's public image in the US has been struggling as Americans know that their relationship with the royals is strained.

Speaking of Meghan's desires, "They're both struggling in America for different reasons, and they both need to recalibrate their royal credentials. Meghan needs to be Princess Meghan again."