 
Geo News

Meghan Markle eyes royal title as Prince Harry 'master plan' unfolds

Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide big move as serious crisis in US deepens

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 22, 2026

Meghan Markle eyes royal title as Prince Harry master plan unfolds
Meghan Markle eyes royal title as Prince Harry 'master plan' unfolds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK return plans became the talk of the town as the Duchess set eyes on a royal title.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been dealing with stress as the way they imagined their independent life in the US is not going that way.

From financial crisis to not having royal perks, Harry and Meghan have been facing several challenges.

According to the Daily Express, host JJ Anisiobi and Talk TV's Mark Dolan shed light on the Sussexes' growing desire to be a part of royal life.

Mr Anisiobi said, "They want to reverse Mexit. They want to come back to the UK."

The couple's public image in the US has been struggling as Americans know that their relationship with the royals is strained.

Speaking of Meghan's desires, "They're both struggling in America for different reasons, and they both need to recalibrate their royal credentials. Meghan needs to be Princess Meghan again."

Make us preferred on Google
King Charles, Queen Camilla kick off Sandringham event on George's birthday
King Charles, Queen Camilla kick off Sandringham event on George's birthday
Princess Charlotte key role in George's life as heir enters teenage era
Princess Charlotte key role in George's life as heir enters teenage era
Prince Harry can't silence Meghan Markle
Prince Harry can't silence Meghan Markle
King Charles sends greetings for future king George as new stage begins
King Charles sends greetings for future king George as new stage begins
Prince George 13th birthday portrait released: William, Kate share message
Prince George 13th birthday portrait released: William, Kate share message
Prince Harry left torn after Meghan gives brutal reality check
Prince Harry left torn after Meghan gives brutal reality check
Meghan returns to 'shock' King Charles as Oprah Winfrey drops clarification
Meghan returns to 'shock' King Charles as Oprah Winfrey drops clarification
Prince William, Kate take wise decision amid growing pressure from King
Prince William, Kate take wise decision amid growing pressure from King