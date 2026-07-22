Duchess Sophie gives summer a quiet triumph in earthy green and brown

The royal family's shine shows no sign of dimming anytime soon as its charm, led by the Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate, continues to mesmerise hearts accros every generation.

With her impeccable style and grounded grace, teh Duchess of Edenburgh gives even Summer a reason to prevail through challenging times.

At 61, Prince Edward's sweetheart's latest summer look, a waist-defining dress, forced Britons to thank the weather.

With soft light brown and green accents against her crisp white dress, she brought a cool, calming grace to the summer days for her admirers.

Prince Edward's wife took breath away as she oozed a new summer glamour at the Royal Welsh Show, alongside her newly-cut hair.

She has refreshed her summer wardrobe by stepping out in a new sundress with a flattering V-neck, puff sleeves and a frilly belt that accentuated her waist.

Green and brown print broken up by crazy colour-clashing bright orange piping. She had layered the cream blazer over her shoulders and a bag hung from her shoulder.

To elevate her look, she tucked her blonde bob behind her ears. The royal showed off her gold hoop earrings to spellbind the onlookers.

The Royal Welsh Show's official Instagram page also shared photos from Sophie's first visit to the in her capacity as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO).

In the stunning pictures, she can be seen smiling as she chatted with exhibitors. She posed for photos with children and shared a sweet moment with a horse.

King Charles' sister-in-law left fans in awe in early July when she stepped out with notably shorter hair. Sophie's swapping long blonde hair traditionally linked to classic fairytale archetypes.