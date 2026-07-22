Buckingham Palace issues statement after Meghan Markle bombshell

Buckingham Palace released a new statement after Meghan Markle's eyebrow-raising comments about a 'controlled' life at the royal family resurfaced.

On July 22, the official royal family's Instagram page dropped a series of photos, featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla from their visit to the RHS Sandringham Flower Show.

The message alongside the pictures reads, "It was wonderful to meet so many of you at the first @the_rhs Sandringham Flower Show!

"The King and Queen visited the Flower Show, which is being held on the Sandringham Estate for the first time."