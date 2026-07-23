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Tom Holland breaks silence on brand-new project after 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland reveals next career move after 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man'

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Web Desk
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Published July 23, 2026

Tom Holland breaks silence on brand-new project after Spider-Man
Tom Holland breaks silence on brand-new project after 'Spider-Man'

Tom Holland is having a successful run in theatres this year with The Odyssey breaking records and Spider-Man: Brand New Day being one of the most anticipated releases, and the actor has already finalised his next project.

The 30-year-old actor revealed that his next movie will be a biopic of Fred Astaire, directed by Paul King.

Holland will be playing the legend, who is known as the "greatest popular-music dancer of all time."

Given his own background in dancing, fans are excited to see the Spider-Man star's performance in the biopic, and said so on social media.

Flocking to the comments section, one fan wrote, "Bro is on a generational acting run."

Another added, "Oh he gonna get an Oscar for sure," while more chimed in, "I NEVER THOUGHT THIS WAS A CASTING OPTION?! omgomgomg," and "He’s a dancer he’s perfect for this role."

Further details about the movie have not been revealed as of yet.

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