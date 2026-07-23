Kylie Kelce recreates iconic 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' scene with special guest

Kylie Kelce took the internet by the storm with her latest promo video for the upcoming episode of Not Gonna Lie, as she brought on some special guests.

The 34-year-old media personality took to Instagram and shared a video of herself recreating the iconic Brooklyn Nine-Nine I Want It That Way scene with none other than the Backstreet Boys themselves.

Kelce took on the role of Jake Peralta, while the band members played the five suspects who Detective Peralta investigates through their singing in the sit-com.

Fans went wild with excitement over the video, and flocked to the comments to share their hilarious reactions.

"This is exactly why i pay my internet bill," one social media user wrote.

Another added, "You do realise that 90s kids are about to break the internet for this episode right?"

While the show's official Instagram account also surfaced in the comments, writing, "cool cool cool cool cool."

Another fan appreciated, "You had the chance to do something great and you took it. Thank you."

The NGL with Kylie Kelce Backstreet Boys episode premiered on Thursday, July 23.