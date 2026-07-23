Lee Andrews' father freed from Dubai prison amid fraud case

Katie is aware that Peter has been let out and has spoken to him,' a source told The Sun

Another day, another relief.

It has been reported that after Lee Andrews, his father, Peter Andrews, has also been released from Dubai's Al Awir Prison.

It comes after Peter was also said to have been thrown into the same jail as Lee over alleged fraud charges.

On Monday, there were claims that Lee had been released.

However, insiders have now confirmed that he is out and has contacted Lee's wife, Katie Price.

Katie is aware that Peter has been let out and has spoken to him,' a source told The Sun.

'She's focusing on her life and job commitments in the UK at the moment and just putting her best foot forward'

Previously Katie contacted her father-in-law when Lee first went missing in May, and it was Peter who informed the media that his son had been arrested.

A source said:' Both father and son were behind bars in the same prison. Lee is hoping to pay off his debts, and he wishes to return to the UK to start a fresh life.'

The former glamour model,48, sparked shock among friends and family when she tied the knot with Lee in January after knowing him for only a few days.

Self-proclaimed millionaire businessman Lee, 43, was jailed again last week, just a month after his release from Dubai's Al Awir prison.

Amid the ongoing drama, Katie is reportedly being urged by friends to take a major step and finally leave her husband.