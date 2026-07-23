Taylor Swift leaves fans nostalgic on sixth 'Folklore' anniversary

Taylor Swift fans celebrate six years to 'Folklore' surprise release

Taylor Swift caught Swifties off-guard with a surprise release six years ago today, and according to fans, their lives were never the same after hearing the record.

The 36-year-old pop superstar dropped her eighth studio album, Folklore, in 2020 amidst the pandemic with no access to her usual recording setup, long-distance phone calls with her collaborators, and just her musings which turned into a narrative.

Folklore became a seminal point for Swift's career because she took the creative liberties she hadn't before. From switching genres after Lover to indie folk, as well as writing a third-person narrative, she experimented quite a lot with the record.

The experiment clearly was a success because it earned her a Grammy that year, and the record still holds a special place in fans' hearts.

Swifties flooded social media with celebratory comments on the sixth anniversary, with one writing, "we were in the middle of pandemic, isolation, uncertainty and just sad overall, then this album dropped giving us all hope."

Another added, "What a gift; I remember that glorious day like it was yesterday," and "We all remember where we were," wrote someone.

While more Swifties chimed in, "6 years of Folklore… still one of the greatest surprise drops of all time. The way she just casually changed the industry overnight. Timeless album," and "Literally snapped me out of dark depression LOLOLOL."