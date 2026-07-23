Benny Blanco gives fans sneak peek into Selena Gomez’s Italian birthday

Selena Gomez may have celebrated her birthday quietly, but Benny Blanco just gave fans the behind-the scenes look they were waiting for.

The music producer shared a TikTok video from the couple’s romantic getaway in Italy, revealing that the newlyweds marked Gomez’s 34th birthday by rolling up their sleeves for a cozy Italian cooking class instead of a flashy celebrity party.

“Let’s make an Italian feast for my wife’s birthday,” Blanco said as the video began, before showing Gomez happily making fresh pasta while he cheered her on from behind the camera.

The pair laughed their way through homemade spaghetti, stuffed squash blossoms and eggplant parmesan, with Blanco declaring, “My baby makes the best eggplant parmesan.”

After taking a bite, he couldn't hide his excitement.

“That’s the best thing I’ve tasted in Italy so far and you made it,” he told Gomez.

She quickly fired back with a smile: “No, you made it.”

The romantic montage also featured breathtaking Italian scenery before ending with the Single Soon crooner relaxing after the cooking session as Blanco softly whispered, “Happy birthday baby I love you.”

The sweet video comes just days after the couple enjoyed dinner at Trattoria della Santa in Bologna.

Restaurant owner Riccardo Lelli previously praised the pair, calling them “absolutely amazing, very lovely, good-hearted people” who couldn't stop complimenting the food and service.

Forget red carpets–Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco just proved that homemade pasta, heartfelt compliments and a quiet Italian escape might be the ultimate celebrity birthday recipe.