Jacob Elordi raves about 'Gladiator' director Ridley Scott’s filmmaking style

Jacob Elordi explained why Ridley Scott is a director noone can turn down.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, guest-hosted by his Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo on July 21, Elordi, 29, offered glimpse into what it was like working with legendary filmmaker on the upcoming Gladiator sequel.

Speaking about Scott’s distinctive filmmaking style, the Frankenstein star revealed that the acclaimed director uses as many as 11 cameras simultaneously, allowing scenes to be completed at remarkable speed.

“Ridley is incredible because he shoots with like 11 cameras at once. So a nine-page scene takes 45 minutes,” he revealed. “So you start at 10:00 a.m. and you finish at 4 p.m. So there’s plenty of time to drink beer and pasta.”

The Wuthering Heights actor also recalled traveling across Italy during filming, saying the cast journeyed “from the Dolomites all the way down to Rome” and enjoyed sampling the cuisine of every region along the way.

Reflecting on the opportunity to work with the celebrated filmmaker, he added, “I think Denzel Washington said when Ridley Scott calls, you say yes. And that’s just, what can you do?”

While keeping specific details about his character under wraps, the Oscar nominee expressed excitement about being part of the Gladiator franchise.

On the television front, the Critics Choice award winner recently returned for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria, wrapping up his acclaimed run as Nate Jacobs, as he continues to expand his career with major big-screen roles