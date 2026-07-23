Vanessa Feltz bounces back with new YouTube venture after TV setback

The announcement comes just days after Holly Willoughby, released the trailer for her new YouTube show

Vanessa Feltz has sparked excitement among fan after announcing she is preparing to launch a YouTube show following the axe of her Channel 5 daytime show.

It comes after bosses dropped the 64-year-old presenter from the chat show after just one year on air.

During her final show, a determined Vanessa told viewers she 'is not going to hide under a rock' and will be launching a new show on YouTube, At Home With Vanessa.

And less than a week later, the star announced her new social media show which will be filmed at her home with her friends.

She wrote: 'Welcome to ‘At Home with Vanessa’ a brand spanking new show coming to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and the universe in mid-August.

'Filmed at Feltz Towers - my real house, with my real chums, bottomless bagels and cocktails on tap, I’m hoping you’ll pop over to Vanessa Feltz on YouTube, subscribe for free, get on board and thoroughly enjoy the ride'.

Friends and fans were quick to send their best wishes for her future endeavours with Holly Willoughby commenting: 'Yay.'

The announcement comes just days after the golden girl of daytime TV, Holly Willoughby, released the trailer for her new YouTube show, Together, ahead of its launch on July 28.