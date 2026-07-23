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Gracie Abrams reveals 'best thing' about writing with beau Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams opens up about collaborating with Paul Mescal on new album 'Daughter From Hell'

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Published July 23, 2026

Gracie Abrams reveals best thing about writing with beau Paul Mescal
Gracie Abrams reveals 'best thing' about writing with beau Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams co-wrote her song, Imaginary Friend, on her latest album Daughter From Hell with her boyfriend Paul Mescal and that was one of the highlights for her creative process. 

The 26-year-old musician dished on her experience artistically collaborating with her partner, in a new interview, sharing how it was "the best thing."

When the interviewer asked the That's So True hitmaker if it was hard to work with the Normal People star, and if she had to draw boundaries where she would take the lead, she shared that no such thing happened.

Abrams noted that their trust, love and respect for each other is immense and he knows "every detail about her life" which created a thrilling environment to "create" together.

The Grammy winner added that the added layer of all these aspects to the friendship and love already grounding the relationship made it "most fun" to not only collaborate with Mescal, but also the other people she worked on the album with - including Audrey Hobert, Justin Vernon, Aaron Dessner, and more.

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