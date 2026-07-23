Jack Antonoff hits final nail in the coffin on Margaret Qualley split

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley parted their ways after three years of marriage

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley broke up after three years of what seemed to be the perfect relationship, and the music producer might have confirmed divorce plans with his recent move.

The 42-year-old musician was spotted hanging out with his sister Rachel Antonoff, in Brooklyn Heights, New York City, and his wedding ring was nowhere to be seen for the first time.

Despite the split news breaking out earlier, the Bleachers frontman was still seen with the wedding ring on, but he seems to have made a final decision, as an anonymous tipster hinted to DeuxMoi.

The celebrity gossip account reported that "this has been an especially difficult situation behind the scenes, and we’ve heard the end of the relationship wasn’t something Jack had hoped for."

While the former couple have not officially addressed the turmoil their relationship went through, Qualley's representatives have confirmed the split and requested for the pair's privacy during this time.